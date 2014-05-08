By Jibran Ahmed
PESHAWAR, Pakistan May 8 A bomb planted by
suspected Taliban insurgents ripped through a truck carrying
troops in Pakistan's tribal region on Thursday, killing nine
soldiers and wounding more than a dozen, officials said, with
the death toll expected to rise.
The daylight attack, one of the biggest on Pakistani
security forces in months, deals a major blow to the army at a
time when Pakistan is already under strong U.S. pressure to do
more to contain the insurgency on its western frontier.
The army said the bomb was planted in a truck carrying
soldiers of the paramilitary Frontier Corps. It exploded as it
was moving along the Afghan border where many al Qaeda-linked
militant groups are holed up.
"The paramilitary forces were doing some internal movements
along the Afghan border when their pickup truck was blown up," a
senior military official based in Miranshah, the capital of
North Waziristan, said.
Another military official said the death toll could increase
as several of the wounded were in critical condition.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack,
but the officials said the Pakistan Taliban, seeking to set up
an Islamic state, were responsible.
Taliban insurgents have carried out similar attacks against
the army and paramilitary forces that control the area.
The Taliban had earlier vowed to step up attacks on security
and government forces after electing a new hardline leader,
Mullah Fazlullah, at the end of last year.
Village elders said Thursday's blast, which was heard all
around Miranshah, created panic, forcing people to retreat into
their homes and close down shops and markets.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to power last year
promising to engage the Taliban in peace talks and find a
negotiated solution to years of fighting.
Talks had been going on since February but recently stalled
again when Taliban called off a ceasefire.
Attacks have continued unabated despite dialogue, a concern
to regional powers already anxious about security as most
foreign troops prepare to leave neighbouring Afghanistan this
year.
The Pakistani Taliban, loosely aligned with their Afghan
namesakes, are also deeply fractured, making policy coordination
all the more difficult, something the government hopes to
exploit.
On Thursday, nine militants were killed and 15 wounded in
fighting between two feuding factions. On Tuesday, twelve
militants were killed in in-fighting.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Nick Macfie)