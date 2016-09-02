Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz
KABUL Afghan security forces have regained control of a district centre close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Christian neighbourhood in northwestern Pakistan where at least one security guard was killed.
Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said there were "several deaths" in the attack on the neighbourhood near Warsak Dam, in the Khyber tribal region, 20 km (12 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar.
The military said four attackers wearing suicide vests and carrying firearms were killed.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka has regained a lucrative EU trade concession it lost over concerns about human rights, mainly benefiting its garments export industry, but it will be subject to vigorous monitoring, the European Union said on Tuesday.