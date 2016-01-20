Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
Pakistani authorities concluded an operation to clear a university in volatile northwestern Pakistan of gunmen who had attacked the campus on Wednesday, the army's spokesman said, ending an assault that left at least 19 people dead.
"The operation is over and the university has been cleared," Pakistan army spokesman General Asim Bajwa told Reuters. "Four gunmen have been killed."
The militants, using the cover of thick, wintry fog, scaled the walls of the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, before entering buildings and opening fire on students and teachers in classrooms and hostels.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.