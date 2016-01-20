Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Two of the gunmen who stormed a university campus in northwestern Pakistan have been killed, police said, but other attackers are believed to be on the second and third floors of campus buildings and firing is still going on.
Deputy Inspector General Saeed Wazir said police believed that most of the students had been rescued but several gunmen remained at large inside the university.
(Reporting by Jibran Ahmed; Writing by Tommy Wilkes)
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.