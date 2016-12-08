By Drazen Jorgic
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Dec 8 South Korean carmaker Kia Motor
Co will start assembling cars in Pakistan, according
to a local partner that is planning to invest 12 billion rupees
($115 million) to set up a plant and manufacture the Kia
vehicles.
Karachi-listed Lucky Cement, which is part of the
vast conglomerate Yunus Brothers Group, said in a statement on
Thursday it planned to set up a new company to start
"manufacturing, assembling" Kia vehicles.
It was not clear how much capital Kia itself would invest in
the Pakistani venture. Representatives for the South Korean
company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kia cars had been assembled by Pakistan in the past but
disappointing sales led to a halt in manufacturing.
The new venture will also market and sell, besides import
and export of, "all types of Kia vehicles, parts and
accessories," Lucky Cement told the Pakistan Stock Exchange in a
statement.
Kia's re-entry into Pakistan will boost government efforts
to shake up the Japanese-dominated car market and loosen the
grip of Toyota, Honda and Suzuki, who
assemble cars in Pakistan with local partners.
Last month, French carmaker Renault agreed to invest in a
new factory in Pakistan and official say they are talking to
several other carmakers.
The government believes increased competition should bring
down exceptionally high car prices in Pakistan, and in March it
introduced a new auto policy favouring new entrants into the
market by offering generous import duties.
The incentives have angered existing market players, some of
whom have said publicly they should get similar terms.
Pakistan, with a population of nearly 200 million people, is
a potentially huge market, but just 180,000 cars were sold in
the 2014/2015 fiscal year. That compares with more than 2
million passenger vehicles a year in neighbouring India.
($1 = 104.7200 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Vyas Mohan)