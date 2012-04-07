US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
ISLAMABAD, April 7 An avalanche buried about 150 Pakistani soldiers near the Siachen glacier on the border with India, several Pakistani television channels reported on Saturday.
The fate of the soldiers was unclear. Pakistani officials were not immediately avilable for comment. (Reporting by Mahawish Rezvi; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.