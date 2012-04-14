* Bad weather, size of avalanche hinder rescue
* General says finding anyone alive would be miracle
By Mahawish Rezvi
ISLAMABAD, April 14 There is little hope that
any of the 128 Pakistani soldiers and 11 civilians buried under
an avalanche that engulfed a battalion at an alpine camp a week
ago will be found alive, Pakistan's army said on Saturday.
"We are praying to God for a miracle," Major General Ishfaq
Nadeem Ahmad, the head of military operations, said at a press
conference in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.
Bad weather has hampered efforts to try to find survivors of
the avalanche that trapped its victims beneath 25 m (80 feet) of
snow in one of the most unforgiving environments in the world.
The disaster struck early on Saturday a week ago at an
altitude of 4,000 m (13,000 feet) near the Siachen Glacier in
the Karakoram mountain range.
Ahmad said the sheer size of the avalanche, which covered an
area about one km (half a mile) wide, and the increasingly bad
weather conditions were the biggest hurdles to the rescue
effort.
He said the military had used the camp for more than 20
years, had never before faced a disaster of such magnitude and
would not yet abandon the search.
"We are continuing with both rescue and recovery. We are
hoping to continue the rescue efforts until such a time that we
get to the people over there," he said.
Pakistan has accepted international help from countries
including the United States and China. Nine international
experts from Germany and Switzerland are at the rescue site but
the U.S. team hasn't been able to make it due to bad weather.
Muslim-majority Kashmir is at the heart of hostility between
India and Pakistan and was the cause of two of their three
full-scale wars since independence from Britain in 1947.
Between 10,000 and 20,000 Indian and Pakistani troops are
stationed in the mountains above the glacier.
(Reporting By Mahawish Rezvi; Editing by Michael Roddy)