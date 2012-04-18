By Faisal Mahmood and Salman Rao
GYARI, Pakistan, April 18 Pakistan's army chief
on Wednesday made a rare call for the demilitarisation of the
world's highest battlefield after touring the site of an
avalanche that buried 129 Pakistani soldiers near the border
with rival India.
General Ashfaq Kayani was speaking 11 days after a Pakistani
army battalion headquarters near the Siachen Glacier in the
disputed Kashmir region was engulfed by up to 80 feet (25
metres) of snow. Eleven civilians were also trapped.
The tragedy has revived criticism of the 28-year conflict
over the glacier, which critics say is futile.
Kayani, arguably the most powerful man in Pakistan, said the
standoff has been costly in many ways, from defence spending to
the environmental impact of deployments in the area.
"I think this is one good enough reason that this area
should not be militarised," he told reporters in the northern
town of Skardu after viewing the avalanche site with Pakistani
President Asif Ali Zardari from a helicopter.
Generals have ruled Pakistan for more than half of its
64-year history, through coups or from behind the scenes.
They set security and foreign policy, even when civilian
governments are in power, as is the case now. Military spending
consumes just over 17 percent of the state budget.
Rescue efforts were still under way near Siachen, with
workers pushing through snow, mud and boulders using heavy
machinery, life-detection equipment or even their gloved hands.
Brigadier Saqib Malik, the Siachen brigade commander, said a
200-feet (61 metres) deep mix of snow, ice, boulders and small
rocks have covered the headquarters.
Highlighting the constant dangers of operating in the
forbidding expanse, he instructed reporters to drop their
equipment and run to a safe spot if avalanche warning whistles
are heard.
The army has listed the names of the missing soldiers and
civilians on its public relations website. There have been no
death announcements and the military says it will not abandon
the search and rescue effort.
"We will continue to make all efforts. Whether it takes 10
days or 10 months or if it takes three years, we are not going
to give up on this," said Kayani."If we have to dig out this
mountain, we'll dig it out."
Siachen is in the northern part of the Himalayan region of
Kashmir. The no-man's-land is 20,000 feet (6,000 metres) above
sea level.
Military experts say the inhospitable climate and
avalanche-prone terrain have claimed more lives than gunfire.
Muslim-majority Kashmir is at the heart of hostility between
India and Pakistan and was the cause of two of their three
full-scale wars.
Indian and Pakistani troops in Siachen have fought at
altitudes of over 20,000 feet in temperatures of minus 60
degrees Celsius.
Between 10,000 and 20,000 Indian and Pakistani troops are
stationed in the mountains above the glacier.
Although Kayani stressed that it was the duty of Pakistani
soldiers to defend their country no matter how harsh the
conditions, he also said a political solution was needed to end
disputes like Siachen.
"It is for the leadership of both countries to find a
solution," he said.
"We hope and we wish that the issue is resolved, so that
both countries do not have to pay this cost, pay this price."
A tentative peace process is under way and ties between
Islamabad and New Delhi are at their warmest in years, with
recent high-level meetings.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)