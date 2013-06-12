By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, June 12
ISLAMABAD, June 12 Pakistan has pledged to rein
in human rights abuses by security forces in the huge,
resource-rich province of Baluchistan as a first step towards
starting talks to end a long-running insurgency waged by
guerrillas seeking an independent homeland.
The new chief minister of the province bordering Afghanistan
and Iran urged security forces, who deny wrongdoing, to end a
campaign of enforced disappearances to support his hopes of
kindling dialogue.
On Sunday, the day Abdul Malik took oath, five
bullet-riddled bodies were found in the province.
The discoveries were interpreted by many as a signal that
security forces were intent on continuing what human rights
groups have dubbed a systematic campaign of "kill-and-dump."
"We have to create an environment in which we are in a
position to invite insurgents for negotiations," Malik told
Reuters in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. "Before I go to them,
we have to take certain measures to prove that we want change."
But many Baluch doubt he can deliver. A low turnout in many
areas and widespread allegations of irregularities in the
province during Pakistan's May 11 general elections underscored
the depths of alienation from the state.
The simmering conflicts between separatist fighters and
security forces in Baluchistan receive scant attention even
within Pakistan, but they have implications for the rest of
Pakistan and the region.
Endowed with rich but largely unexploited reserves of copper
and gold, Baluchistan also supplies much of the natural gas
feeding Pakistan's lifeline textile industry in eastern Punjab
province, and is home to a deepwater port at Gwadar.
But the chronic instability in the province, which has
experienced waves of revolt by Baluch nationalists since being
incorporated into Pakistan in 1948, has served as a stubborn
reminder of the broader fragility of the Pakistani state.
"I CAN'T DO THIS ALONE"
A 40-year veteran of Baluch politics and an ex-senator,
Malik is the first chief minister to emerge from the province's
educated middle-class rather than the ranks of tribal overlords
the army has traditionally co-opted to maintain control.
Malik pledged to introduce "confidence-building measures"
during the first 100 days of his government, including
persuading the military to return missing persons believe to be
held by security forces.
The main separatist leaders Malik plans to approach for
talks include Allah Nazar Baloch, the leader of the Baluchistan
Liberation Front, Brahamdagh Bugti, the Swiss-based chief of the
Baluch Republican Party, and Harbiyar Marri, an exiled
nationalist who leads the Baluchistan Liberation Army.
But Malik is regarded as a traitor by many hardened
separatists, who point out that he welcomed Imam Bheel, a Baluch
businessmen designated by the U.S. government as a major heroin
trafficker, into his National Party at a public meeting in 2010.
Most believe there is little chance of change in Baluchistan
unless Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has a long history of
clashes with the powerful army, can become the first civilian
leader to wrest control of Baluchistan policy from the security
establishment and curb human rights violations by security
forces.
"I cannot do this alone," Malik said. "We will all together,
Nawaz Sharif and I, tell the security establishment that these
things have to end."
Hundreds of bodies bearing gunshot wounds have been found
across the province in recent years. The military denies
committing abuses. Separatist fighters have also been accused of
killing civilians and assassinating teachers.
In a measure of the depths of the divisions, separatist
insurgents have killed several senior members of Malik's
National Party and tried to kill him twice during the muted
election campaigning in Baluchistan.
"I may succeed, I may fail," Malik said. "But this is the
first time that Pakistan's public at large is thinking that,
maybe, Baluchistan might just be fixed."
(Editing by Randy Fabi and Nick Macfie)