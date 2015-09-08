(Updates with insurgent denial)
By Gul Yousafzai
QUETTA, Pakistan, Sept 8 Pakistani forces
believe they have killed a top insurgent leader in the
resource-rich province of Baluchistan, where China is due to
funnel much of a recently announced $46 billion investment
package, a provincial minister said on Tuesday.
Allah Nazar, chief of the banned Baluch Liberation Front
(BLF), is believed to have been killed in a raid last month,
Baluchistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti told a news conference
in the provincial capital of Quetta.
Separatists have been waging a low-intensity insurgency in
poverty-racked Baluchistan for decades, demanding an end to what
they see as the exploitation of their gas and mineral resources
by people from richer, more powerful parts of Pakistan.
The rebels have carried out frequent kidnappings and
killings, including the execution of 20 labourers in April, and
they often attack gas pipelines and other infrastructure.
Human rights groups accuse government forces of kidnapping,
torture and summary executions in their efforts to defeat the
insurgency. The security forces deny the accusations.
"According to unconfirmed reports ..., he was killed in a
recent operation conducted by security forces in Awaran
district," Bugti said of Nazar. "We are still confirming. There
has been no communication and his presence has not been reported
since a certain time, which indicates that he has died."
BLF spokesman Miran Baloch denied this in an email to
Reuters. "(Nazar) is safe and sound," he said. "They (the
government) may wish to make China a little bit happy by
spreading such news."
Nazar, a doctor from Quetta, was one of the most prominent
insurgent leaders still fighting. Many other leaders are in
exile.
The Pakistani military has vowed to crush the insurgency and
assured China of security for a planned China-Pakistan economic
corridor from the Baluchistan port of Gwadar up to the Chinese
border in northern Pakistan.
China announced $46 billion in energy and infrastructure
projects for the corridor in April. Shortly afterwards, security
forces carried out a series of raids in Nazar's home district in
which his brother and a nephew were killed.
