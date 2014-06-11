BRIEF-Community Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* The Community Financial Corporation reports a 46% increase in net income for first quarter of 2017
HONG KONG, June 11 Pakistan set the floor price for its sale of shares in United Bank at 155 rupees, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday, as the cash-strapped government seeks to raise funds by selling assets.
That minimum price represents a 9 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price of 170 rupees. The deal could raise up to $423 million for the government.
The deal's pricing indicates that the privatisation of United Bank is going ahead ahead despite Tuesday's attack on a security academy at Karachi airport that killed more than 30 people.
(Reporting By S. Anuradha of IFR and Saeed Azhar, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent rise in first quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis, with brisk business in Germany and the United Kingdom countering a weak performance in Brazil.