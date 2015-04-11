By Syed Raza Hassan and Katharine Houreld
| KARACHI, Pakistan, April 11
KARACHI, Pakistan, April 11 Pakistan will raise
more than $1 billion by selling its entire stake in Habib Bank
Limited, a government official said Saturday, a deal that will
be the country's biggest privatisation so far.
The government will sell its 42.5 percent stake in
Pakistan's biggest bank at 168 rupees (about $1.68) per share
after a successful book-building exercise last week, Mohammad
Zubair, the chairman of the Privatisation Commission, said.
"It was an international and domestic offering and we
received tremendous response from both the markets," he told
reporters.
"Pakistan will be richer by around over a billion dollars
due to this transaction and the bulk of money, more than 764
million dollars, is in foreign exchange."
The sale is part of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's
plans to privatise 68 public companies, most of them
loss-making. They include two gas companies, an oil company,
about 10 banks, the national airline and power distribution
companies.
The government has said the sell-offs will prevent further
losses and stabilise an economy crippled by power shortages,
corruption and militant violence.
Habib, Pakistan's oldest bank, is 51 percent owned by the
Agha Khan Fund for Economic Development and 7.5 percent by
private investors.
Habib's balance sheet grew by nine percent last year to $19
billion, according to its 2014 annual report. Profit after tax
increased by 38 percent to $318 million and earnings per share
increased from $0.15 in 2013 to $0.22 for 2014.
"This strong performance was primarily driven by a 25
percent increase in total revenue," the report said.
Last month, Habib announced that it had signed an agreement
with Barclays Bank Plc for the acquisition of the
Barclays banking business in Pakistan, subject to regulatory
approvals.
Amreen Soorani, an analyst with JS Global Capital Limited,
said she expected Habib's earnings to grow at a five-year
compound annual growth rate of nine percent, partly driven by
increasing retail interests and remittances.
But falling interest rates might eventually hurt
profitability, she said. Pakistan's State Bank cut interest
rates to eight percent last month, an 11-year low.
Zubair said that Habib had interests in multiple sectors and
was expected to provide some local financing for the
Pakistan-China economic corridor, a $45.6 billion project
involving rail, road, and energy links.
Chinese president Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan
this month and sign a number of agreements related to the
project.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld. Editing by Jane Merriman)