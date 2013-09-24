(Adds quotes From official, details)
ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 Pakistan will borrow $625
million from a consortium of seven local and foreign banks to
boost reserves and stem a slide in the rupee currency, a senior
finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
"Talks with the banks have been taking place for the past
few months. Initially they were offering a loan with a 7.77
interest rate, but it was negotiated to 5.75 percent for one
year," the official, Rana Asad Amin, told Reuters.
Pakistan is desperate to boost its foreign exchange
reserves, which were $10.374 billion in the week ending Sept.
13.
The rupee has lost nearly 7 percent of its value
against the U.S. dollar since the new government of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif came to power in June.
One of the reasons Pakistan imposed a month long ban on gold
imports in August, apart from reports of gold smuggling to
India, was because the government had been told by forex dealers
that a significant amount of trade was used to cover gold
imports, a market source told Reuters.
The International Monetary Fund's board approved a $6.7
billion loan package for Pakistan earlier this month to help the
South Asian nation revive its ailing economy.
The IMF said the three-year program should help Pakistan
rebuild its reserves and prevent a crisis in the balance of
payments. IMF loans generally come with conditions for economic
reform and should encourage other donors to step in with more
funds.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Kim Coghill)