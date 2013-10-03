* Baradar seen as key to Afghan peace process
* Moved to Peshawar safe house near Afghan border
* Some in Taliban sceptical about his role as peacemaker
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Jibran Ahmad
ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR, Oct 3 Taliban commanders
refused to meet their former chief in the Pakistani city of
Peshawar on Thursday because he was accompanied by Pakistani
security agents, dealing a blow to attempts to resume Afghan
peace talks, security and militant sources said.
Afghanistan and the United States believe Mullah Abdul Ghani
Baradar, who has been held in Pakistan since 2010, holds the key
to stopping the war in Afghanistan because he is influential
enough to persuade his former comrades there to stop fighting.
Pakistan announced his release on Sept. 20 but Baradar, the
former Afghan Taliban second-in-command, is still in custody and
watched closely by his Pakistani handlers, an arrangement which
could undermine his role as a peacemaker.
Confirming these suspicions, an Afghan Taliban commander
said Taliban figures refused to come to Peshawar to meet him
because he was accompanied by Pakistani security officials.
"Following his release, he spent some time in Karachi and
now arrived in Peshawar to hold meetings with senior members of
the movement," the source told Reuters.
"Unfortunately, no one among senior Taliban leaders agreed
to see him in Peshawar because security personnel are around
him."
It was unclear who Baradar wanted to meet and how long he
would stay in Peshawar, a volatile city hit by frequent attacks
by the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group operating
independently from their Afghan namesakes.
Two Pakistani security officials confirmed Baradar was in
Peshawar for preliminary discussions about the peace process.
Officially talks have yet to start and there is still hope
that formal discussions on the future of Afghanistan will resume
once Baradar has left Pakistan.
But many are sceptical, with the Taliban themselves
suspicious of a man seen as close to Pakistani authorities.
"He isn't a free man and that's why people are afraid of
meeting him," said the Taliban official.
Baradar was once a close friend of the reclusive, one-eyed
Taliban leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, who gave him his nom de
guerre, "Baradar" or "brother".
He belongs to the same tribe as Afghan President Hamid
Karzai and has once reached out to the Kabul government with a
peace proposal.
Pakistan plays an important role in the process because it
backed the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in the 1990s
and has access to insurgent leaders who fled to Pakistan after
the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001.
Afghanistan, which suspects its neighbour of trying to
influence its internal affairs, wants Baradar to be handed over
and believes he cannot be considered released as long as he is
on Pakistani soil.
Another Taliban official said Baradar might be sent to
Turkey and then on to Saudi Arabia where the Taliban were also
planning to send a delegation for the annual haj pilgrimage.