(Adds details)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD May 3 Gunmen on a motorcycle on
Friday shot dead a prosecutor investigating the 2007
assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto,
one of the most shocking events in the country's turbulent
history.
Police sources said Chaudhry Zulfikar was shot in his car
after he left home and headed to a hearing in the case, a
reminder of Pakistan's instability just a week before general
elections.
"He was killed by unknown gunmen. Twelve bullets were
fired," said a police source.
Zulfikar was also the prosecutor investigating the 2008
attacks on India's commercial capital, Mumbai, in which 166
people were killed. India said militants based in Pakistan were
behind the three-day rampage.
The attack on Zulfikar left glass and blood stains on the
front seats of his car.
Security expert Amir Rana said Zulfikar was probably a
marked man because he had been prosecuting militants who were
jailed in connection with Bhutto's death, or other cases.
Bhutto's assassination is shrouded in mystery.
She was killed in a gun and suicide bomb attack carried out
by a 15-year-old boy after an election rally in the city of
Rawalpindi, weeks after she returned to Pakistan from years in
self-imposed exile.
A report by a U.N. commission of inquiry released in 2010
said any credible investigation should not rule out the
possibility that members of Pakistan's military and security
establishment were involved.
Bhutto was a fierce critic of Pakistan's Taliban and
Islamist groups that had been patronised by elements of
Pakistan's military. She was deeply mistrusted by the security
establishment.
Speculation has lingered that Bhutto was the victim of a
plot by allies of General Pervez Musharraf, the president at the
time, who did not want her to come to power.
The killing of the prosecutor comes days after a Pakistani
court put Musharraf on a 14-day judicial remand for charges of
failing to provide adequate security for Bhutto before her
assassination.
The former army chief, who has always denied responsibility
for Bhutto's death, returned to Pakistan in March after nearly
four years of self-imposed exile to contest the May 11 general
election. But has since been banned from politics for life.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by John Chalmers and Nick
Macfie)