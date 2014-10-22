* Scion of Bhutto dynasty launches political career
* Speaks to Reuters of hopes for Pakistan
* Takes hawkish stance on India, vows to champion poor
* Comments add pressure on embattled prime minister
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
NAUDERO, Pakistan, Oct 23 The scion of
Pakistan's leading political dynasty, emerging from the shadow
of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto seven
years after she was assassinated, has vowed to resurrect her
party's flagging fortunes.
In the first interview since his political "coming out" at a
weekend gathering of hundreds of thousands of supporters,
Oxford-educated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Reuters that he
planned a series of rallies in a challenge to Pakistan's
embattled prime minister, Nawaz Sharif.
"Like any politician, like the head of any political party
we are looking to expand our vote bank, make gains, gain more
seats," the 26-year-old said in his hometown of Naudero in
southern Pakistan late on Wednesday.
"And therefore I will be looking to do that in every way
possible," said Bhutto, wearing a blue blazer over a traditional
white shawal kameez shirt.
His Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ruled the country from
2008 to 2013, but it became tarnished by a series of
confrontations with the powerful Supreme Court over corruption
scandals.
After people became disillusioned with its image and
policies, it was voted out in a landmark election last year that
was the first time in Pakistan's short but turbulent history
that one elected civilian government replaced another.
The emergence of Bhutto as an opposition leader comes at an
opportune time for the PPP and is likely to be a worry for
Sharif.
The incumbent's authority has been shaken by weeks of
anti-government protests led by former cricket star Imran Khan
and Tahir ul-Qadri, a firebrand cleric.
Convincing people he is a force to be reckoned with,
however, will be an uphill task for Bhutto, whose youth may
prevent him from being taken seriously beyond the PPP's
stronghold in the southern province of Sindh.
"These political orphans and puppets would want us to be a
dictatorship again," he said, referring to Khan and Qadri and
their protests.
"But Pakistan is over that. We are a democracy. We have had
a civilian transfer of power."
YOUNG VOTE BANK
Bhutto, whose age did not allow him to contest the 2008
elections, said he would rely on Pakistan's young population for
support and make fighting poverty his central agenda.
"Sixty percent of the population of Pakistan is young ...
and of course I, being 26, I think can relate to them more than
any other Pakistani political leader can," he said.
"For me, serving the people ... is about poverty
alleviation."
The Bhuttos have often portrayed themselves as champions of
the poor in a country where feudal landlords own vast tracts of
land and agricultural workers often live in deep poverty.
As well as his youth, Bhutto can draw on a name more
evocative than any other in Pakistan.
His family's story is as torrid as the country's; his mother
Benazir was assassinated at an election campaign rally in 2007,
and his grandfather was hanged by a military dictator in 1979.
Benazir's killer has never been caught, and a U.N. inquiry
found that Pakistani authorities had failed to protect her or
properly investigate her death.
Benazir remains a powerful symbol and people often refer to
her as a martyr. The capital's airport and a scheme to give cash
to poor families have been named after her.
TOUGH ON INDIA
While the young Bhutto's remarks about the poor are
consistent with the PPP's traditional position, he is far more
hawkish than his party has been on the issue of Pakistan's
longstanding rivalry with India.
The PPP's five years in power were marked by a warming in
ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
The two countries came close to signing a bilateral trade
deal that was called off by the generals after Sharif came to
power, underlining the military's long tradition of dictating
policy to civilian leaders from behind the scenes.
In recent weeks, armed forces from Pakistan and India have
engaged in their worst clashes in decades in the disputed
Himalayan region of Kashmir.
"The United Nations Security Council, the people of
Pakistan, Pakistan as a country and the people of Kashmir all
agree on what the way forward is; it's only India that keeps
making excuses and sabotaging peace," Bhutto said.
"My generation, our generation on both sides of the border
won't put up with this," he added, in surprisingly strong
comments.
Bhutto has been an outspoken critic of the hardline Islamist
Taliban movement, which threatened his party with attack during
the run-up to the 2008 election.
After his mother was killed, her widower, Asif Ali Zardari,
returned from self-imposed exile to successfully contest the
election. He remains co-chair of the PPP along with his son.
Bhutto said the PPP was ultimately responsible for a major
military operation against the Taliban launched in the lawless
tribal areas in July, and said Sharif, who was in favour of
peace talks with the militants, had been reluctant to give the
go-ahead.
"It only happened because of the political pressure mounted
by the Pakistan People's Party and our fierce, vocal and brave
opposition," Bhutto said.
"The Nawaz Sharif government was reluctant and the peace
process was a consensus built among the right-wing parties that
dominate discourse in Pakistan. We took it upon ourselves to go
against this policy of appeasement."
Sharif originally pursued negotiations with the Taliban to
end the bloodshed, angering the Pakistani military in the
process, but ongoing violence scuppered the talks.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White and Maria Golovnina)