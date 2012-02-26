By Jibran Ahmad
| PESHAWAR, Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Feb 26 The Pakistani
home of al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the place where he was
killed after the biggest manhunt in history, is no more.
Pakistan security forces completed the demolition of bin
Laden's compound on Sunday, erasing a symbol of humiliation for
Pakistan's military that has marked one of the most difficult
periods in U.S.-Pakistan ties.
Bin Laden was killed in the house in Abbottabad on May 2,
2011 by U.S. commandos in a daring night raid that left the
Pakistani military angry it had not been consulted. While much
of the world cheered the death, Pakistan fumed over what it
called a violation of its sovereignty.
"The process of demolishing the compound on Saturday evening
has been completed on Sunday night," a senior security official
said in Abbottabad, requesting anonymity because he was not
authorised to talk to the media.
"The whole structure of the building has been razed to the
ground. It actually took some time as the process of demolition
and removing the wreckage was going on simultaneously."
Why Pakistani authorities decided to demolish the structure
now is unclear.
During the demolition, security forces cordoned off the
compound and restricted nearby residents' movements. Life in the
rest of the military town continued as normal, with children
playing cricket and flying kites, and couples strolling or
shopping.
The Pakistani military and local security forces had begun
moving heavy machinery into the area on Saturday evening.
Residents had complained of problems due to security
measures since the killing of bin Laden, with many saying it was
better to remove the building and let people live their lives.
On the moonless night of May 2, Navy SEALs swooped in on
specially modified Blackhawk choppers, forced their way to the
top floor of the house and killed bin Laden with shots to the
head and the chest.
One helicopter was damaged and forced to land, leaving the
SEAL team to pile into a remaining chopper along with the al
Qaeda chief's body. The Pakistani army says it knew nothing of
the operation until it was over.
The United States has said it kept the raid secret because
it feared elements within Pakistan - possibly connected with its
spy agency or military - could tip off bin Laden.
The relationship has never recovered. It deteriorated
further after an attack by NATO helicopters on a Pakistan border
post in November left 24 Pakistani soldiers dead.
Pakistan has closed off NATO supply routes to troops in
Afghanistan. A Pakistani doctor who helped the United States
verify bin Laden's location in Abbottabad is in a military
prison facing possible treason charges for working for the U.S.
Central Intelligence Agency.`
