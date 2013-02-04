PESHAWAR, Pakistan Feb 4 Pakistan plans to
build a $30 million amusement park and outdoor activity centre
on the edge of the northwestern town of Abbottabad, where U.S.
special forces killed Osama bin Laden, an official said on
Monday.
The private venture in the foothills of the Himalayas will
include a zoo, water sports, a mini-golf course, rock climbing
and paragliding, said Jamaluddin Khan, the deputy provincial
minister for tourism.
"The project will take five years to complete," he told
Reuters.
U.S. Navy SEALs killed the al Qaeda leader in 2011 in a
secret raid that humiliated Pakistan's military - which has an
academy nearby - and heavily strained ties between strategic
allies Washington and Islamabad.
Some U.S. officials suspected that Pakistan's intelligence
agencies had sheltered bin Laden. Pakistan dismissed the idea.
Authorities have demolished the large white villa where bin
Laden lived, and senior regional official Khalid Omarzai said he
had advised the government to build houses for local officials
on the site.
"The government officers in Abbottabad have been facing
residential problems and we have enough space now where bin
Laden's compound was demolished," he said.
Omarzai added that some people suggested the government
should build a public park on the land but he had rejected the
idea because some might call it "Osama Park".
(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)