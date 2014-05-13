ISLAMABAD May 13 Pakistani police have
registered a case of blasphemy against 68 lawyers who made a
public protest after a police officer detained one of their
colleagues, officials said on Tuesday, the latest in a tidal
wave of such accusations flooding the country.
Analysts say the surge in accusations is a worrying sign the
nuclear-armed nation of 180 million people is becoming less
tolerant as militant ideas enter mainstream politics.
The colonial-era law does not define blasphemy, but the
charge carries the death penalty. Presenting evidence can be
considered a new infringement, so judges are reluctant to hear
cases.
Judges who free those accused of blasphemy have been
attacked and two politicians who suggested reforming the law
were shot dead. Those acquitted have often been lynched.
Monday's charges followed a protest in which lawyers shouted
slogans against senior police officer Umar Daraz for allegedly
illegally detaining a lawyer in the Jhang district of central
Pakistan.
"Lawyers were protesting against police, using foul language
and the name of the inspector," the district's police officer,
Zeeshan Asghar, told Reuters.
One of the companions of the Prophet Muhammad, founder of
the Islamic religion, was called Hazrat Umar.
A member of a far-right sectarian party complained his
religious feelings were offended because the lawyers used the
name "Umar" in their protest, and lodged charges with police.
Blasphemy accusations have spiked in Pakistan recently, a
2012 study by the Islamabad-based think tank, the Center for
Research and Security Studies, showed, with 80 complaints in
2011, up from a single case in 2001.
More recent figures are not available.
Analysts say blasphemy allegations are increasingly used to
settle feuds or grab property. There is no penalty for false
accusations.
Pakistan has not yet executed anyone for blasphemy, but
members of religious minorities say they are often threatened
with such accusations.
Last week a respected human rights lawyer was killed after
facing threats in court for defending a university professor
whose students had accused him of blasphemy. It had taken the
jailed professor a year to find a lawyer ready to defend him.
Police said the man who lodged Monday's case was a member of
the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat, a front for a banned Sunni sectarian
group linked to the deaths of hundreds of minority Shi'ite
Muslims and led by politician Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi.
Pakistan is a mostly Sunni Muslim country but about a fifth
of its people are Shi'ite Muslim, who have been targeted in
violence recently.
The president of the Jhang Bar Association said the body
hoped Ludhianvi, who had expressed displeasure at the protest,
would ask his supporter to withdraw the case.
"The issue has been settled now," said Meher Afzal Khan. "We
have assured Mr. Ludhianvi that there was no mischief on our
part. It was all a misunderstanding."
(Editing by Katharine Houreld and Clarence Fernandez)