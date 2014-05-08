MULTAN, Pakistan May 8 Gunmen posing as clients
shot dead a prominent human rights lawyer defending a professor
accused of blasphemy, officials said Thursday, underscoring the
danger facing those trying to put an end to religious
intolerance in majority-Muslim Pakistan.
Wednesday's killing of Rashid Rehman in the southern city
Multan of was the first time a lawyer has been killed for taking
on a blasphemy case, police said.
Rehman had been representing Junaid Hafeez, a lecturer in
English accused by hardline student groups of making blasphemous
remarks against the Prophet Mohammed in March last year.
Hafeez had been in prison without being able to find a
lawyer until Rehman agreed to represent him in February.
Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan. The accused
are often lynched or languish for years in jail without trial
because lawyers are too afraid to defend them. Rights groups say
the laws are increasingly used to seize money or property.
Judges have previously been attacked in Pakistan for
acquitting blasphemy defendants and two politicians who
discussed reforming the law were shot dead.
Rehman was shot dead by two gunmen at his office on
Wednesday night. A junior lawyer and an assistant were wounded,
police said.
"Rehman was at his office at night when two men came there
posing as potential clients, asking for his help with a marriage
case," police officer Shaukat Abbas told Reuters.
"He was shot five times and succumbed to his injuries on the
way to hospital."
On Thursday morning, an unsigned pamphlet was distributed in
Multan saying Rehman met his "rightful end" for trying to "save
someone who disrespected the Prophet Mohammed".
"We warn all lawyers to be afraid of god and think twice
before engaging in such acts," the pamphlet said.
Rehman worked for the independent Human Rights Commission of
Pakistan (HRCP). He frequently denounced the repression of
Pakistan's dwindling religious minorities.
Rehman began receiving threats from other lawyers as soon as
he took on the case, according to the commission.
"During arguments for acquittal of the accused, three
persons addressed defence lawyer Rashid Rehman, in the judge's
presence, and said: 'You will not come to court next time
because you will not exist any more'," the commission said in
April.
HRCP chairwoman Zohra Yusuf said she was devastated.
"We have lost four human rights defenders in the last three
years. Others are under constant threat. The state does not even
notice," she said.
At least 16 people are on death row in Pakistan for
blasphemy and at least 20 are serving life sentences. Many
others are in prison despite not having been convicted.
At least 52 people accused of blasphemy have been lynched
since 1990, according to a 2012 report from the Islamabad-based
Center for Research and Security Studies think tank.
Pakistan has not yet executed anyone for blasphemy but
members of religious minorities say they are often threatened
with such accusations.
The law does not require evidence to be presented in court
and there are no penalties for false allegations. Courts often
hesitate to hear evidence, fearful that reproducing it will also
be considered blasphemous.
