By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan July 3
LAHORE, Pakistan July 3 Pakistani police said on
Friday they had arrested a Muslim cleric accused of leading a
mob trying to kill a Christian couple for allegedly desecrating
the Koran.
Police rescued the Christians from the crowd near the
eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, a relatively unusual
intervention in a country where those accused of blasphemy are
sometimes lynched on the spot.
Police officer Sohail Zaffar Chattha said the cleric leading
the mob demanded that police arrest the couple and charge them
with blasphemy against Islam.
"I told him I would not register a case because no blasphemy
has been committed," Chattha said in a telephone interview.
"But I have registered a case against the cleric and 400
others for inciting violence and endangering the lives of the
couple."
About 500 people in Sadar Farooqabad town attacked Owais
Masih and his wife after a neighbour complained that they were
sleeping on a plastic sheet with verses from the Koran written
on it.
Police rescued the couple as the mob began to beat them. The
couple were later taken into protective custody and moved to an
undisclosed location.
"The mob meant business. They wanted to kill them right
there," Chattha said. "And all because they are poor, illiterate
people who didn't realise that a line from the Koran was written
on a sheet they had purchased."
Blasphemy is punishable by death in Muslim-majority
Pakistan. The charge is hard to fight because the law does not
define clearly what is blasphemous.
Even presenting the evidence in court can sometimes itself
be considered a fresh infringement.
Last year, a British man with a history of mental health
illness was sentenced to death for blasphemy.
The same year, a court upheld a death sentence for blasphemy
for a Christian woman, Asia Bibi, in a case that drew global
headlines after the assassination of two prominent Pakistani
politicians who took up her cause.
Pakistan's minorities complain that the state fails to
protect them from violence.
Christians make up about 4 percent of Pakistan's population
and tend to keep a low profile in a country where Sunni Muslim
militants frequently bomb targets they see as heretical,
including Christians, and Sufi and Shi'ite Muslims.
Last year, a policeman hacked a man to death for allegedly
making derogatory remarks about the companions of the Prophet
Mohammad.
Days earlier, a mob beat a Christian couple to death and
burned their bodies in a brick kiln.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Nick Macfie)