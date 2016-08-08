ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Friends and relatives of victims grieve at the scene of a bomb blast outside a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

ISLAMABAD The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar on Monday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a hospital in southwestern Pakistan that killed at least 70 people.

"The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaat-ur-Ahrar takes responsibility for this attack, and pledges to continue carrying out such attacks. We will release a video report on this soon," spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said in an email.

The Islamist movement is the same that carried out the Easter Day bombing the eastern city of Lahore in March that killed 72 people, many of them children, in a crowded park.

(Writing by Kay Johnson)