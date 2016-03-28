ISLAMABAD, March 28 A faction of the Pakistani
Taliban has claimed responsibility for killing at least 70
people in an Easter Sunday attack on a park in the eastern city
of Lahore, the latest in a series of brutal attacks by the
group.
The suicide attack on Sunday targeted Christians and others
celebrating Easter and was the second attack by the
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar on Christians in the city since last year.
Sunday's bombing further illustrated an apparent shift in
strategy by Pakistani militants since the start of last year.
Many major attacks since then have specifically targeted
religious minorities, including non-Muslims and minority Muslim
sects.
Pakistani authorities have expressed fears that the entrance
of the Middle East-based Islamic State ideology - which places
greater emphasis on killing Christians and minority Shi'ite
Muslims - could intensify sectarian violence in Pakistan.
Sunni Muslims are the vast majority in Pakistan's population
of 190 million, while Shi'ite Muslims account for about 20
percent, Christians about 2 percent and Hindus and the Ahmadi
Muslim sect a combined 1 percent.
The following list outlines a recent uptick in
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar attacks.
MAJOR ATTACKS CLAIMED BY JAMAAT-UR-AHRAR FACTION SINCE 2015
- Jan 9, 2015: Eight people killed after a bomb rips through
a Shi'ite mosque in northern city of Rawalpindi.
- Mar 15, 2015: Twin church bombings in Lahore kill 14
Christian worshippers, triggering riots.
- Dec 29, 2015: 23 killed in attack on a government office
in the northwestern town of Mardan, about 100 km (60 miles)
northwest of the capital Islamabad.
- Feb 18, 2016: Nine paramilitary personnel killed in two
separate attacks on checkposts in the Mohmand tribal area, where
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar is based, about 160 km (100 miles) from
Islamabad.
- March 1, 2016: Two Pakistani U.S. consulate employees
killed in roadside bombing targeting vehicle convoy in Mohmand
Agency.
- March 7, 2016: Suicide bomber attacks court complex in
Shabqadar, about 145 km (90 miles) northwest of Islamabad,
killing 10 people. Jamaat-ur-Ahrar says attack is "revenge" for
the execution a week earlier of Mumtaz Qadri, the man who killed
a provincial governor over perceived blasphemy in 2011.
- March 27, 2016: Suicide bomber attacks public park in
eastern city of Lahore, killing at least 70 people.
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar says attack targeted Christians celebrating
Easter.
