ISLAMABAD A blast in the Pakistani capital on Friday was caused by the accidental explosion of a gas hot water boiler in a house and no one was hurt, an official with a state emergency service said.

The blast was heard over a significant area of the city close to parliament and various government offices.

It brought fears of a strike by Islamist militant bombers, who are battling the state, after a day of heavy clashes between militants and government troops in the northwest of the country.

"A gas boiler blew up in a house," said the emergency service official. "No casualties."

Almost 60 people were killed and scores wounded in clashes in the northwest, near the Afghan border, on Friday, according to police, security officials and a militant spokesmen.

Islamist militants have struck in the capital several times in recent years including a suicide truck bomb attack on the Marriott Hotel in 2008 which killed 53 people.

(Reporting by Islamabad bureau; Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Robert Birsel)