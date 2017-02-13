Pakistan says Iranian mortar attack kills civilian
QUETTA, Pakistan Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore wounded several people on Monday, local media reported.
Geo TV reported the blast in the eastern city's centre in early evening.
No other details were immediately available. Lahore was the site of an Easter Day bombing last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.
COLOMBO Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.