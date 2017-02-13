LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore wounded several people on Monday, local media reported.

Geo TV reported the blast in the eastern city's centre in early evening.

No other details were immediately available. Lahore was the site of an Easter Day bombing last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.

