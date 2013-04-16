(Adds quote, details)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, April 16 At least nine people were killed and more than 50 wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber attacked a pre-election rally held by a political party opposed to Pakistan's Taliban movement, police said.

The blast struck a gathering called by senior politicians of the Awami National Party (ANP) in the northwestern city of Peshawar ahead of the May 11 general elections.

"It was a suicide attack," senior police official Shafqat Malik said.

A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, which has threatened to attack the ANP ahead of the vote, claimed responsibility for the blast.

A hospital official said doctors were treating some 50 people wounded in the explosion, including dozens who were in critical condition. (Reporting By Matthew Green; Editing by Michael Roddy)