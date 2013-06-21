(Adds Taliban claims attack on lawmaker)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 21 A suicide bombing at
a Pakistani religious centre killed at least 13 worshippers on
Friday, the third major attack to test the new government since
the Taliban vowed revenge for a U.S. drone strike that killed
its deputy commander.
The spate of violence has shattered a period of relative
calm after the May election that returned former prime minister
Nawaz Sharif to power, and underscores the challenges he will
face in restoring stability in the country torn by militant
violence.
More than 60 people have been killed in less than a week
from attacks that included suicide bombers targeting women
students, a hospital and a funeral procession.
Friday's blast tore through a Shi'ite Muslim seminary in the
volatile city of Peshawar, killing at least 13 and injuring 40,
police said. Dazed victims in bloodied clothes wandered through
rubble and past shattered ornate tiles.
"The bomber was brought by two other persons who shot dead
the security guard," police chief Shafiullah Khan said.
It was unclear who carried out the attack. Pakistan has
suffered a growing wave of sectarian killings against Shi'ite
Muslims, who make up a little over 10 percent of the population.
Security forces blamed the Pakistani Taliban for the suicide
bombing and for the funeral attack. The group's spokesman denied
any involvement but claimed another killing, the shooting of a
provincial lawmaker and his son in the commercial city Karachi.
An allied radical Sunni Islamist group that targets Shi'ite
Muslims admitted to the bus and hospital attacks.
Before the election, Sharif suggested he would be willing to
negotiate to end four years of war with the Taliban in rugged
tribal areas. But the group withdrew an offer of talks after a
May 28 drone strike killed its deputy leader, Wali-ur-Rehman.
"There was no formal session of talks with the government
but both sides were making a plan when the drone carried out
missile strikes," Taliban spokesman Ihsanullah Ihsan told
Reuters this week.
The group vowed to teach Pakistan and the United States a
lesson for the killing. It believes the Pakistani government
cooperates with Washington on drone attacks.
Known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban, the Pakistani Taliban have
carried out devastating attacks against the Pakistani military
and civilians. It is a separate entity to the Afghan Taliban,
though allied with them.
The violence has divided opinion in Pakistan and many in the
military are concerned that a political settlement could
effectively concede territory to the militants.
Despite the drone strike setback, some level of negotiation
seems likely, all the more so since the United States and Afghan
Taliban this week announced plans to talk.
