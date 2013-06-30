* Claim made by group which sees Shi'ites as infidels
* Lashkar-e-Jhangvi waging campaign against Shi'ite Hazara
* Bomb in Peshawar kills 14
By Gul Yousufzai
QUETTA, Pakistan, June 30 At least 28 people
were killed and dozens wounded in the southwestern Pakistani
city of Quetta on Sunday when a suicide bomber attacked a
largely Shi'ite Muslim neighbourhood, police said.
The blast appeared to be the latest in an escalating
campaign of gun and bomb attacks by militants on ethnic Hazaras
in Quetta because they belong to Pakistan's Shi'ite minority.
Mir Zubair, Quetta's police chief, said a suicide bomber
riding a bicycle had detonated his explosives when he was
stopped at a barrier in the Hazara Town district, a Hazara
enclave on the western edge of the city.
"The dead included nine women, a girl and a 14-year-old
boy," Zubair told reporters.
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a militant group which has carried out
many gun and bomb attacks on Hazaras in Quetta, said it was
behind the bombing. A spokesman for the group called the Express
News television channel to make the claim.
The group is aligned with the Takfiri Deobandi school of
Islam, which sees Shi'ites as infidels.
Lashkar has intensified its campaign in Quetta this year.
Earlier this month, it claimed responsibility for an attack in
which a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying women students in
Quetta and then gunmen stormed a hospital treating survivors.
More than 20 people were killed from various ethnic groups.
Lashkar said it had carried out the hospital assault in
retaliation for a police raid on the outskirts of the city in
which several militants had been killed.
The bus-and-hospital attack was the biggest since bombings
in the city at the start of the year killed almost 200 people in
Hazara neighbourhoods, briefly drawing global attention to the
growing campaign of persecution of Hazaras by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.
ROADSIDE BOMB
In a separate blast earlier on Sunday, 14 people were killed
in the northwestern city of Peshawar when a roadside bomb attack
narrowly missed a passing convoy of security forces but ravaged
a busy market area, police said.
Two paramilitary personnel riding with the convoy were
wounded but the brunt of the blast was borne by passers-by in
the tense Badhber neighbourhood of Peshawar, a frequent scene of
attacks on the police and army by Pakistan's Taliban militants.
"The blast was so powerful that it destroyed 10 shops and
eight vehicles," said Mir Ajab Khan, the head of a police
station in Badhber.
All the dead were civilians apart from a policeman. Four
children and a woman were among those killed. Health officials
said 25 people were wounded.
"Some of the wounded were brought in critical condition and
have been shifted to an intensive care unit of the hospital,"
said Mohammad Iqbal Afridi, medical superintendent of the Lady
Reading Hospital in Peshawar.
A senior official with the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC)
said two of its men had been wounded.
"All the FC men remained unhurt in the attack except two who
suffered injuries and were admitted to the Combined Military
Hospital in Peshawar," the official said.
A spate of attacks in Pakistan in recent weeks has
underlined the challenge militancy poses to the new government
of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who won a landslide victory in
May 11 general elections.
Before the election, Sharif said he would be willing to
negotiate an end to years of fighting with the Taliban in
Pakistan's rugged tribal areas on the border with Afghanistan.
But the group withdrew an offer of talks after a May 28 U.S.
drone strike killed deputy leader Wali-ur-Rehman.
The group has since vowed to "teach a lesson" to Pakistan
and the United States for the killing. It believes the Pakistani
government cooperates with Washington on drone attacks.
Known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban, the Pakistani Taliban have
carried out many attacks against the Pakistani military and
civilians. It is a separate entity to the Afghan Taliban. The
Pakistani Taliban is closely aligned with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.
