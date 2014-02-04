By Hameedullah Khan
| PESHAWAR, Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Feb 4 - An explosion in a
densely populated neighbourhood of Pakistan's volatile city of
Peshawar killed at least seven people on Tuesday, hospital
sources said.
The attack took place after dark in a neighbourhood
dominated by the minority Shi'ite Muslim population which has
come under increasing attack from hardline Sunni groups.
Hospital sources in Peshawar, a sprawling, dusty city on
Pakistan's unstable frontier with Afghanistan, said several
dozen people were wounded. It was unclear what caused the blast.
(Reporting by Hameedullah Khan; Writing by Maria Golovnina;
Editing by Jon Boyle)