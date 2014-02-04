PESHAWAR, Pakistan Feb 4 - An explosion in a densely populated neighbourhood of Pakistan's volatile city of Peshawar killed at least seven people on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

The attack took place after dark in a neighbourhood dominated by the minority Shi'ite Muslim population which has come under increasing attack from hardline Sunni groups.

Hospital sources in Peshawar, a sprawling, dusty city on Pakistan's unstable frontier with Afghanistan, said several dozen people were wounded. It was unclear what caused the blast. (Reporting by Hameedullah Khan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jon Boyle)