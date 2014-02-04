(Adds context)
By Hameedullah Khan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Feb 4 - An explosion in a
densely populated neighbourhood of Pakistan's volatile city of
Peshawar killed at least seven people on Tuesday, hospital
sources said.
The attack took place after dark in a neighbourhood
dominated by the minority Shi'ite Muslim population which has
come under increasing attack from hardline Sunni groups.
Hospital sources in Peshawar, a sprawling, dusty city on
Pakistan's unstable frontier with Afghanistan, said several
dozen people were wounded. It was unclear what caused the blast.
The loud explosion, which echoed around the city centre,
came as the government is seeking to engage Pakistani Taliban
militants in peace negotiations.
Any major assault on civilians or security forces claimed by
the militants threatens to derail such the talks. Some radical
Sunni splinter groups operate outside central Taliban control
and the Taliban could distance itself from the attack.
