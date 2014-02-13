ISLAMABAD Feb 13 An explosion targeting a bus
full of Pakistani policemen killed 11 and injured 33 near the
southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, officials said, in
the latest incident of violence while the government and the
Taliban are engaged in peace talks.
Many of the wounded policemen were badly hurt and in
critical condition, said Dr. Seemin Jamali, head of the
emergency department at the city's Jinnah Medical Center.
It was unclear whether the blast was set off by a suicide
bomber or a roadside bomb, said senior police officer Rao Anwar.
The bombing follows an attack on the home of a slain
policemen that killed nine members of a pro-government militia
on Wednesday, and a grenade attack on a cinema on Tuesday that
killed 13. Both attacks were in the northern city of Peshawar.
None of the attacks has been claimed by the Taliban.
The violence comes amid peace talks between government and
Taliban representatives aimed at trying to end Pakistan's
violent insurgency. Both sides are supposed to refrain from
major attacks during the talks.
But many question whether the Taliban, who have repeatedly
said they reject democracy and want Pakistan ruled according to
a strict brand of Islamic law, will be able to strike a
compromise with the government.
Others worry that there are too many militant groups in
Pakistan to negotiate with. Several such groups, not included in
the talks, have carried out bloody bombings of markets,
churches, and mosques.
