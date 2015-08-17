By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan Aug 17 A Pakistani provincial
minister killed in a suicide bomb attack had been warned he was
a target for retaliation by a militant after police killed the
leader of the radical sectarian group last month.
Punjab Home Minister Shuja Khanzada was among at least 16
people killed at his political office near his hometown of
Attock, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the capital, Islamabad.
Khanzada had told Reuters that police had cautioned him to
increase security and restrict his movements following the
killing of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi chief Malik Ishaq in a shootout
with police on July 29.
Two days after Ishaq's killing, Khanzada said that he, along
with at least 20 other top politicians and senior bureaucrats in
Punjab province, had been told that they could be targeted in
reprisal attacks.
A Punjab police official, Haider Ashraf, said police had
increased security at major government installations, issued
advisories to potential targets and increased the number of
checkpoints across the province following Ishaq's killing.
"Obviously they are always trying to hit us, and after Malik
Ishaq's killing the threat was definitely heightened," Ashraf
said.
Police have said that Ishaq, who for years lead
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi on a spree of deadly bombings and gun attacks
on minority Shi'ite Muslims, was killed in a shootout during a
raid as he tried to escape.
Others have said his death bore the hallmarks of an
extrajudicial killing.
After Sunday's suicide bombing, two smaller offshoot
militant groups claimed responsibility for killing Khanzada, but
police, in a preliminary report on Monday, identified
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi as well as fellow militants the Pakistani
Taliban as prime suspects.
Two suicide bombers affiliated with the Taliban carried out
the bombing at Khanzada's office, according to a provincial
government official familiar with the report, who spoke on
condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the
media.
Two additional suicide bombers had been deputed to Lahore,
the provincial capital, to attack Khanzada's residence, the
official said, but they were recalled after the Attock attack.
Speaking at a televised meeting of his cabinet on Monday,
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif vowed to "move forward with
no holds barred" to take on the militants responsible.
"Today it is the responsibility of the Punjab government to
honour the debt of Shuja Khanzada's death and not to show any
compromise or latitude to the terrorists," said Sharif, who is
the brother of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and leads the
government in the ruling party's political heartland.
(Additional reporting by Asad Hashim; Writing by Asad Hashim
and Kay Johnson; Editing by Robert Birsel)