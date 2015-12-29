ISLAMABAD Dec 29 An explosion outside a government office in Pakistan killed at least 12 people on Tuesday, a hospital official told Pakistani television.

About 30 people were wounded in the blast in the northwestern town of Mardan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a doctor at a hospital told GEO TV.

Police told Reuters the explosion was at a branch of the National Database and Registration Authority, which issues government ID cards. (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Robert Birsel)