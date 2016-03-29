By Asad Hashim
| ISLAMABAD, March 29
ISLAMABAD, March 29 The Pakistani militants who
bombed a Lahore park on Easter Sunday, killing 70 people,
taunted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday, declaring their
war had come to his doorstep.
The military has said it is hunting the Taliban's
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar faction and has carried out several raids since
the suicide bombing, but neither the military nor the government
has given any details.
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the bombing,
saying it had targeted Christians celebrating Easter and warning
it would step up attacks.
Lahore is the capital of Punjab, Pakistan's richest and most
populous province and Sharif's political heartland.
"Let Nawaz Sharif know that this war has now come to the
threshold of his home," tweeted Jamaat-ur-Ahrar spokesman
Ehsanullah Ehsan. "The winners of this war will, God willing, be
the righteous mujahideen."
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, an independent faction of the Pakistani
Taliban which and also previously declared loyalty to Islamic
State, has carried out five major attacks in Pakistan since
December.
In a televised address to the nation on Monday, Sharif vowed
to continue pursuing militant groups.
"I am here to renew a pledge that we are keeping count of
every drop of blood of our martyrs. This account is being
settled, and we will not rest till it is paid," Sharif said.
The prime minister did not mention what steps would be taken
in the aftermath of Pakistan's worst militant attack since
gunmen stormed a Peshawar school in December 2014, killing 134
children.
Military and government officials on Monday said that the
military was preparing to launch a new paramilitary
counterterrorism crackdown in Punjab.
The move, which has not yet been formally announced,
represents the civilian government once again granting special
powers to the military to fight Islamist militants.
"The PM ordered a joint operation of the counterterrorism
department and Rangers in the border areas of Punjab against
terrorists and their facilitators," said one government official
who attended a meeting with Sharif and Punjab officials on
Monday.
Two military officials and one other government official
confirmed the decision on condition of anonymity. Sharif made no
mention of the crackdown in his speech, and his party has long
opposed any militarised operation against militants in its
heartland.
The government also announced that Sharif would be
cancelling a planned trip to the United States to attend the
Nuclear Security Summit, due to begin on Thursday.
Pakistan's security agencies have long been accused of
nurturing some militants to use for help in pursuing objectives
in Afghanistan and against old rival India.
The Pakistani Taliban are fighting to topple the government
and install a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Sharif's
opponents have accused him of tolerating militancy in return for
peace in his province, a charge he strongly denies.
(Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Nick Macfie)