ISLAMABAD, March 31 An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Ikramullah Khan, the local political agent, said.

Earlier this year, at least 21 people were killed when an explosion hit a vegetable market in Parachinar, near the border with Afghanistan. (Reporting by Raza Hassan, Saad Sayeed; editing by James Mackenzie and Nick Macfie)