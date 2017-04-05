LAHORE, Pakistan April 5 A suicide bomber killed at least four people and wounded 18 when he blew himself up near an army vehicle in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Wednesday, a police official said.

The blast hit a vehicle taking part in Pakistan's census, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media. (Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Paul Tait)