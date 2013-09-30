PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 30 The death toll from
a car bomb explosion in an ancient market in Pakistan's
northwestern city of Peshawar rose to at least 42 on Monday,
after the third attack in the area in a week.
The blast ripped through the busy centuries-old market known
as Quiswakhani, or the storytellers' bazaar, in Peshawar's old
city on Sunday, exactly a week after more than 80 Christians
were killed in a twin suicide bomb attack on a nearby church.
A spokesman for the main city hospital said at least 107
people were wounded.
The dead included at least 15 members of a family who had
come to the city from a nearby village to make wedding
arrangements.
Islamist violence has been on the rise in Pakistan in recent
months, undermining Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's efforts to
tame the insurgency by launching peace talks with the Taliban.
Pakistan's main Taliban group, which has expressed
willingness to talk peace on its conditions, denied
responsibility for the latest attack.
(Reporting by Hameed Ullah Khan; Writing by Maria Golovnina;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)