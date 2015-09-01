By Jibran Ahmad
| PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 1
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 1 A suicide bomber on
Tuesday killed at least three people and wounded dozens in
Pakistan's volatile northwest where security forces are fighting
the Taliban and their allies, officials said.
The attack targeted a paramilitary vehicle in the Jamrud
area of the Khyber tribal agency, official Shaukatullah Afridi,
who was metres away from the blast, told Reuters.
The vehicle belonged to the Khasadar, or tribal police
force. At least 43 wounded were rushed to hospital in Peshawar,
about 20 km (12 miles) to the east, hospital doctor Noor Wazir
said, adding the death toll could rise.
The military has been battling the Pakistani Taliban and
their ally, the Lashkar-e-Islam, in Khyber since October last
year, with fighting mostly focused on the strategic Tirah
Valley.
Hundreds of militants have been killed in ground operations
and air strikes, according to the military. Several soldiers
have also been killed. Reuters is unable to independently verify
the figures, as access to the area has been strictly controlled.
Hundreds of Taliban militants are said to have taken refuge
in Khyber after fleeing a military operation in their
headquarters of North Waziristan that began in June last year.
The Pakistani Taliban - separate from but allied to the
Afghan Taliban - have since 2007 been battling to overthrow
Pakistan's government and impose a strict interpretation of
Islamic Sharia law.
At their height, the insurgents controlled swathes of
territory in the tribal areas, as well as the Swat Valley, but
have been beaten back by repeated military operations since
2009.
The Taliban now operate in smaller pockets in the tribal
areas near the Afghan border, from where it continues to launch
bombings and other attacks on Pakistani forces and civilian
targets.
(Writing by Asad Hashim. Editing by Kay Johnson and Nick
Macfie)