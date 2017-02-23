LAHORE, Pakistan Feb 23 A blast at a market in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore killed at least one person on Thursday and wounded eight, a rescue official told Reuters.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Initial reports on Pakistani television channel Geo News said a generator had exploded but reports at the scene speculated that a bomb had gone off, based on the extent of the damage.

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded. (Reporting by Mubashir Bukhari; Writing by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Nick Macfie)