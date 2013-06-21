(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 21 A suicide bombing at
a Pakistani religious centre killed 13 worshippers on Friday,
the third major attack to test the new government since the
Taliban vowed revenge for a U.S. drone strike that killed its
deputy commander.
The spate of violence has shattered a period of relative
calm after the May election that returned former prime minister
Nawaz Sharif to power, and underscores the challenges he will
face in restoring stability to the militancy-hit nation.
More than 60 people have been killed in less than a week
from attacks that included suicide bombers targeting women
students, a hospital and a funeral procession.
Friday's blast tore through a Shi'ite Muslim seminary in the
volatile city of Peshawar, killing at least 13 and injuring 40,
police said. TV images showed dazed victims in bloodied clothes
wandering through rubble and ornate, shattered tiles.
"The bomber was brought by two other persons who shot dead
the security guard," city police chief Shafiullah Khan said.
Security forces blamed the Pakistani Taliban for the suicide
bombing and for the funeral attack, though the group denied its
involvement. An allied radical Sunni Islamist group admitted to
the bus and hospital attacks.
Before the election, Sharif suggested he would be willing to
negotiate to end four years of war with the Taliban in rugged
tribal areas. But the group withdrew an offer of talks after a
May 28 drone strike killed deputy leader Wali-ur-Rehman.
"There was no formal session of talks with the government
but both sides were making a plan when the drone carried out
missile strikes," Taliban spokesman Ihsanullah Ihsan told
Reuters this week.
The group vowed to "teach a lesson" to Pakistan and the
United States for the killing. It believes the Pakistani
government cooperates with Washington on drone attacks.
Known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban, the Pakistani Taliban have
carried out devastating attacks against the Pakistani military
and civilians. It is a separate entity to the Afghan Taliban,
though allied with them.
The violence has divided opinion in Pakistan and many in the
military are concerned that a political settlement could
effectively concede territory to the militants.
Despite the drone strike setback, some level of negotiation
seems likely, more so since the United States and Afghan Taliban
this week announced plans to talk.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel, Editing by Mark Heinrich)