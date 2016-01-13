ISLAMABAD Jan 13 Attackers on a motorcycle
lobbed grenades and opened fire at a Pakistani television
station on Wednesday, wounding one person, the station said.
The assailants at ARY News' Islamabad office dropped
pamphlets linked to the Islamic State's self-declared province
of Khorasan in Afghanistan and Pakistan, ARY reported on its
website.
Security guards chased away the drive-by attackers, it said,
and an editor hit by shrapnel in the head was hospitalised.
The pamphlets left behind said the Islamic State claimed
responsibility for attacking media which are "siding with the
apostate army and government of Pakistan in their global crusade
against Islam".
Pakistan's army is fighting a military campaign against
Taliban and other militants in the country's northwest near the
Afghan border.
In the past year, several commanders of the Afghan and
Pakistani Taliban have sworn allegiance to Islamic State, though
it is unclear the extent of direct links with the Middle
East-based militants' leadership.
