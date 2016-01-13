ISLAMABAD Jan 13 Attackers on a motorcycle lobbed grenades and opened fire at a Pakistani television station on Wednesday, wounding one person, the station said.

The assailants at ARY News' Islamabad office dropped pamphlets linked to the Islamic State's self-declared province of Khorasan in Afghanistan and Pakistan, ARY reported on its website.

Security guards chased away the drive-by attackers, it said, and an editor hit by shrapnel in the head was hospitalised.

The pamphlets left behind said the Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacking media which are "siding with the apostate army and government of Pakistan in their global crusade against Islam".

Pakistan's army is fighting a military campaign against Taliban and other militants in the country's northwest near the Afghan border.

In the past year, several commanders of the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban have sworn allegiance to Islamic State, though it is unclear the extent of direct links with the Middle East-based militants' leadership.

