(Updates to add background of second attack)
ISLAMABAD Jan 13 Attackers on a motorcycle
lobbed grenades and opened fire at a Pakistani television
station on Wednesday, wounding one person, and left behind
pamphlets linked to Islamic State, the station said.
The attack on the ARY News Islamabad office was the second
such assault on media premises in as many months by the militant
group claiming a connection with Islamic State's self-declared
province of Khorasan in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Security guards chased away the drive-by attackers, it said,
and an editor hit by shrapnel in the head was hospitalised.
The pamphlets left behind said "Islamic State Khorasan
Province" claimed responsibility for attacking media that it
accused of "siding with the apostate army and government of
Pakistan in their global crusade against Islam".
Pakistan's army is fighting a military campaign against
Taliban and other militants in the country's northwest near the
Afghan border.
In the past year, several commanders of the Afghan and
Pakistani Taliban have sworn allegiance to Islamic State, though
there is little public evidence so far of direct operational
links with the Middle East-based militants' leadership.
The extent of actual militant involvement in attacks can
also be difficult to verify. Police say extortionists often use
the names of feared groups to intimidate their victims.
In December, an attacker threw a hand grenade at the offices
of Din News in the eastern city of Lahore, leaving behind
similar leaflets at the site of the attack. Four people were
injured in that incident, Pakistani media reported.
(Writing by Kay Johnson and Katharine Houreld; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)