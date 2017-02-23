Pakistan says Iranian mortar attack kills civilian
QUETTA, Pakistan Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.
ISLAMABAD A powerful explosion hit near a second upscale market in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, a government official said, the latest in a new surge of violence across the country.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
An second explosion in Lahore's Gulberg area came hours after a blast at another upscale market killed at least five people and wounded 21.
"Initial reports are of an explosion in the Gulberg area," a Punjab government official told Reuters, requesting anonymity until authorities had more details.
He said the explosion occurred on a main boulevard lined with shopping plazas and restaurants.
Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded. The worst of the attacks was at a Sufi shrine in southern Sindh province that killed 90 people this month.

