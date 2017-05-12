QUETTA, Pakistan The death toll in a suspected suicide bomb attack targeting a Pakistani senator in the violence-plagued province of Baluchistan on Friday has reached at least 20 people, a hospital official said.

"We received 20 bodies so far and over 35 injured," Shafi Zehri a doctor at a hospital in the town of Mastung, where the attack on the senator's convoy took place, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Robert Birsel)