Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
QUETTA, Pakistan The death toll in a suspected suicide bomb attack targeting a Pakistani senator in the violence-plagued province of Baluchistan on Friday has reached at least 20 people, a hospital official said.
"We received 20 bodies so far and over 35 injured," Shafi Zehri a doctor at a hospital in the town of Mastung, where the attack on the senator's convoy took place, told Reuters.
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.