EDGARTOWN, Mass. The White House on Monday condemned a suicide attack in Quetta, Pakistan that killed at least 70 people and wounded more than a hundred.

"That this attack occurred at a hospital and appeared to target a gathering of lawyers mourning the death of a respected colleague makes it all the more heinous," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

"The United States is committed to our continuing counter terrorism partnership with Pakistan, and we remain resolute in joining with the people of Pakistan in confronting terrorism in Pakistan and across the region," he said.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernard Orr)