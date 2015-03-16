By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan, March 16
LAHORE, Pakistan, March 16 Pakistani police
broke up Christian protesters in the eastern city of Lahore with
tear gas and baton charges on Monday, a day after suicide
bombers killed at least 16 people outside two churches, police
said.
The protesters, angry at the lack of security for Christians
in the majority-Muslim country, blocked a major highway in the
city.
"Police wanted them to disperse peacefully and did not take
any action," said Nayab Haider, a spokesman for Lahore police.
But a hit-and-run by a car, which injured four protesters,
provoked the crowd, some of whom started throwing stones at cars
and private property.
"When police tried to stop them, they stoned police and beat
officials with batons. In retaliation, police baton-charged them
followed by tear gas firing," Haider said.
Sunday's attacks, claimed by a faction of the Pakistani
Taliban, occurred minutes apart in a majority-Christian suburb
of Lahore. Police said they targeted two churches, one Catholic
and one Protestant.
Islamist militants in Pakistan have attacked Christians and
other religious minorities often over the past decade. Many
Christians accuse the government of doing little to protect
them, saying politicians are quick to offer condolences after an
attack but slow to take any concrete steps to improve security.
Following the blasts, enraged residents beat and burned to
death two men they suspected of involvement, a police official
said. Protesters also began smashing up shops and attacking
vehicles.
"I and my driver were coming to Lahore when protesters
stopped us, struck our car with batons and beat my driver and
told us to go back," Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of Kahna, south of
Lahore, told Reuters of Monday's violence.
Christians in India said on Monday that the Hindu
nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not
done enough to protect their religion, after a spate of attacks
including the rape of a 75-year-old nun at the weekend.
(Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)