KARACHI Two bomb blasts near a procession of Shi'ite Muslims killed at least three people and wounded more than a dozen in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Wednesday, police said.

In the first attack, a suicide bomber on a motorcycle rammed into a rickshaw driver. Both were killed and seven people were wounded, police said.

A second blast killed one person and wounded 10, including journalists who appeared at the scene to cover the first explosion, local television stations reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

Hardline Sunni militant groups in recent months have stepped up attacks against Shi'ites, who they regard as non-Muslims.

Pakistan's military, one of the world's biggest, has failed to break the back of militant groups despite launching several offensives against their strongholds in the northwest.

(Reporting by Imtiaz Shah; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Michael Roddy)