By Hamid Ullah Khan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 29 Twin blasts in the
northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar killed 33 people and
wounded 70 on Sunday, a week after two bombings at a church in
the frontier city killed scores, police and hospital authorities
said.
Islamist violence has been on the rise in Pakistan in recent
months, undermining Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's efforts to
tame the insurgency by launching peace talks with the Taliban.
The blasts hit outside a police station in an area crowded
with shops and families. Police said it appeared at least one of
the explosions had been a car bomb.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
A crowd gathered outside the Lady Reading Hospital in
Peshawar, where many of the victims had been taken. Distraught
relatives frantically tried to dial mobile phone numbers of
those caught up in the blasts but were unable to get through.
Women sobbed as ambulances pulled up with more bodies.
"Who is burning Peshawar, who is burning Peshawar?" screamed
one woman in a long headscarf.
Shopowner Sher Gul said he had made repeated trips on his
motorbike to bring six people to hospital. Gul cursed a
provincial government minister who came to visit the victims.
"Why have you come so late?" Gul shouted.
The blasts follow an attack by a Taliban faction on
Peshawar's Anglican church last Sunday that killed more than 80
people, the deadliest attack on Christians in predominantly
Muslim Pakistan.
The Taliban have repeatedly rejected Pakistan's constitution
and have called for the full implementation of Islamic law and
for war with India.
Sharif is due to meet Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh on
the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later on
Sunday, only hours after Singh described Pakistan as the
"epicenter of terrorism in our region".
Another Pakistani politician, former cricket player Imran
Khan, has suggested the Taliban might open an office in Pakistan
to negotiate but the suggestion drew an angry response from
those caught up in Sunday's blasts.
"The government wants to open an office for the Taliban?
What office? They are killing us, for how long do we have to
suffer like this? I have no hope," said Waheed Khan as he
searched for his nephew, a rickshaw driver, among the dead and
wounded.
