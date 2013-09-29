* Blasts hit market a week after church bombing
By Hamid Ullah Khan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 29 Twin blasts in the
northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar killed 33 people and
wounded 70 on Sunday, a week after bombings at a church there
killed scores, police and hospital authorities said.
Islamist violence has been on the rise in Pakistan in recent
months, undermining Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's efforts to
tame the insurgency by launching peace talks with the Taliban.
The blasts outside a police station hit an area known as
Quiswakhani, or the storytellers' bazaar, crowded with shoppers.
Police said they thought at least one of the explosions in the
city close to the Afghan border had been caused by a car bomb.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Taliban
spokesman Shahidullah Shahid condemned the attack.
Two policemen tried in vain to hold back the crowd gathered
outside the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, where many of the
victims had been taken.
Distraught relatives dialed mobile phone numbers of those
caught up in the blasts but were unable to get through. Women
sobbed as ambulances pulled up with more bodies.
"Who is burning Peshawar, who is burning Peshawar?" screamed
one woman in a long headscarf.
Shop owner Sher Gul said he had made repeated trips on his
motorbike to bring six people to hospital. Gul cursed a
provincial government minister who came to visit the victims.
"Why have you come so late?" Gul shouted.
Inside the hospital, people tripped over the injured lying
in corridors as they hunted for loved ones. Nine members of one
family were among the dead.
The blasts follow an attack by a Taliban faction on
Peshawar's Anglican church last Sunday that killed more than 80
people, the deadliest assault on Christians in predominantly
Muslim Pakistan.
The Taliban have repeatedly rejected Pakistan's constitution
and have called for the full implementation of Islamic law and
for war with India.
Sharif was due to meet Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh on
the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later on
Sunday, only hours after Singh described Pakistan as the
"epicenter of terrorism in our region".
Another Pakistani politician, former cricket player Imran
Khan, has suggested the Taliban might open an office in Pakistan
to help negotiations, but the suggestion drew an angry response
from those caught up in Sunday's blasts.
"The government wants to open an office for the Taliban?
What office? They are killing us. For how long do we have to
suffer like this? I have no hope," said Waheed Khan as he
searched for his nephew, a rickshaw driver.
