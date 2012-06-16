PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 16 A car bomb killed at least 13 people at a market in northwest Pakistan on Saturday and the death toll could rise, security and hospital officials said.

Security officials said the target in the town of Landi Kotal appeared to be the nearby office of a tribal leader allied with the government against the Pakistani Taliban, the Islamist militant group blamed for many of the suicide bombings across the country.

(Reporting by Ismail Khan and Ibrahim Shinwari; Writing by Michael Georgy)